Bugonia OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Emma Stone's Thriller Film Online

Fans of Emma Stone are in for a treat as the psychological thriller Bugonia gears up for its OTT release. The black comedy thriller film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Will Tracy. The film is a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan. It premiered in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025, and was theatrically released on October 24. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with the performances of Stone and Plemons receiving praise.

Bugonia: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from February 28, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Two guys are convinced their boss is an alien. Now they're determined to do something about it. Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress, Bugonia streaming February 28 onwards on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar."

What is Bugonia all about?

Bugonia is a surreal dark comedy-thriller centres around Teddy, a man obsessed with conspiracies who thinks the world is coming to an end. Convinced that Michelle, a strong biotech CEO, is an extraterrestrial from the Andromeda galaxy threatening humanity, Teddy abducts her. What happens next is reveald in the film. The movie delves into topics of anxiety, social hierarchy, and ecological breakdown.

Cast and characters

The film features Emma Stone as Michelle Fuller, Jesse Plemons as Teddy Gatz, Aidan Delbis as Don, Alicia Silverstone as Sandy Gatz, and Stavros Halkias as Casey Boyd, among others. It is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Will Tracy.