BTS To Face Legal Action After Arirang Comeback Concert Chaos In Seoul?

BTS' J-Hope |

BTS made a grand comeback with their Arirang concert, but what was meant to be a triumph has sparked controversy. The comeback show at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul faced backlash from business owners and local residents after extensive traffic restrictions and the closure of public transport caused major disruptions.

BTS now appears to be on the verge of legal action. Rolling Stone reported that around 250,000 fans attended the free concert, while BBC estimated about 104,000 attendees. Regardless of the exact number, the event reportedly caused significant disruption to local life, with several ceremonies forced to reschedule. Locals criticised HYBE and questioned the Seoul Metropolitan Government for permitting such a massive gathering at a public plaza.

According to Filmfare, there are talks of a potential lawsuit for causing disruption to residents and workers in the area. Many workers reportedly had to take leave on the day of the concert due to road closures.

Despite the backlash, BTS’ Arirang comeback was a record-breaking success. The album achieved 110 million streams in just one day, the highest so far in 2026. Arirang also became the best-selling album of 2026 globally on its first day of release. Moreover, the title track "SWIM" held the No. 1 position on Spotify for consecutive days, followed by "Body to Body" at No. 2.

Arirang by BTS became the best selling album of 2026 globally on its first day of release. pic.twitter.com/DipZqYMoSC — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) March 22, 2026

WE ARE IN TOP 5 😭

We are so back😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WADHZoAD5J — Saski⁷ arirang ♥︎ b2b (@agustdslawgurl) March 21, 2026

BTS Arirang Comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul featured performance of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. All the members of BTS were seen coming together for the first time after 4 years hiatus. The group performed the tracks from their latest album Arirang- including songs SWIM and Body to Body. Fans were treated to high-energy choreography, stunning visuals, and emotional solo speeches from each member.

Here are all 14 song titles of Arirang album:

Body to Body

Hooligan

Aliens

FYA

2.0

No. 29

SWIM

Merry Go Round

NORMAL

Like Animals

They don’t know ’bout us

One More Night

Please

Into the Sun