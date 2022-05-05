e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / BTS announces new album 'Proof', to be released on June 10

BTS announces new album 'Proof', to be released on June 10

BigHit MUSIC made the announcement on the global fandom platform Weverse today

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Advertisement

21st century pop icons BTS will release their new anthology album 'Proof' at 0 AM ET on June 10.

BigHit MUSIC made the announcement on the global fandom platform Weverse today.

The anthology album 'Proof' celebrates the nine years of BTS’ journey since their debut, and opens a new chapter upon their 10th year as artists. The new album will include various tracks that presents BTS’ thoughts on their past, present and future including three new tracks.

Most recently, BTS have become the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group performance for two years in a row.

Last month, the band also wrapped up four nights of their world tour ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

BTS wraps up 4 nights of 'Permission to Dance on stage - Las Vegas' BTS wraps up 4 nights of 'Permission to Dance on stage - Las Vegas'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:03 PM IST