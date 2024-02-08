 Britney Spears DELETES Post Claiming She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Makes Instagram Private
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBritney Spears DELETES Post Claiming She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Makes Instagram Private

Britney Spears DELETES Post Claiming She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Makes Instagram Private

The post in question featured a black-and-white image of Britney being sandwiched between Affleck and Diane

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Singer Britney Spears has removed a post featuring actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck after suddenly making a shocking claim that she once "made out" with the actor.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old posted a throwback picture with the 'Argo' star-director and songwriter Diane Warren, which she said was taken years ago.

In the caption, she recalled their encounter, noting that she almost "forgot" how "crazy" it was.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor," the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker gushed over Affleck in the caption, before dropping the claim: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night ... I honestly forgot ... damn that's crazy !!!"

"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!" Britney further wrote.

She added: "Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!"

Read Also
Britney Spears Apologises To Ex-BF Justin Timberlake Over Shocking Revelations In Memoir
article-image

The post in question featured a black-and-white image of Britney being sandwiched between Affleck and Diane.

In the photo, the 'Justice League' actor put his arm on the 'Lucky' singer's shoulder as she put one of her hands behind his back and her other hand on the songwriter's back. The three of them were all smiles.

Their encounter reportedly took place in 1999, likely before Britney started dating Justin Timberlake that same year.

The 'Me Against the Music' songstress and the NSYNC member were first romantically linked in the spring of 1999, though she initially told Rolling Stone that she had "no feelings at all" for the boybander, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Read Also
Ben Affleck Illegally Parks His Mercedes To Enjoy Fast Food, Gets Annoyed After Cop Approaches Him...
article-image

The former couple split in 2003 and Britney spilled some shocking secrets about their past relationship in her 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me', including his alleged infidelities and her abortion. Recently, she apologised to her ex-boyfriend for offending him with the content of her autobiography.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Britney Spears DELETES Post Claiming She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Makes Instagram Private

Britney Spears DELETES Post Claiming She 'Made Out' With Ben Affleck, Makes Instagram Private

Propose Day 2024: From Jannat To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Best Bollywood Proposals Of All Times

Propose Day 2024: From Jannat To Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Best Bollywood Proposals Of All Times

Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Voice, Diction Training To Play Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor Undergoes Voice, Diction Training To Play Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Welcomed With Flowers, Chocolates As He Returns To Mumbai

Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Welcomed With Flowers, Chocolates As He Returns To Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji & Others Party Hard At Karan Johar's Residence

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji & Others Party Hard At Karan Johar's Residence