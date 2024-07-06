Boyfriend Goals! Shikhar Pahariya Fixes Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's Lehenga At Ambani Event

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor |

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had an amazing sangeet night on Friday (July 5). One of the adorable moments that went viral on the internet was when Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In a picture that surfaced on social media, we can see Shikhar fixing her lehenga, he cuts the can-can from her ensemble before the sangeet.

Speaking about her outfit, Janhvi was spotted donning a stunning blue lehenga, with a mermaid bottom. Her peacock-inspired lehenga turned heads at the sangeet night.

While the photo of Shikhar cutting her clothing was shared on social media, Janhvi's Instagram post indicated the reason for it.

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, in which she gave details about her outfit. Janhvi wrote, “For the last leg of celebrations, I knew I wanted to wear things that have a personal meaning. Since so many of my most special memories have been in Jamnagar, in complete solitude from the world surrounded by nature and beauty and wildlife, and people I care about so deeply- we decided to take inspiration from there.

Furthermore speaking about her outfit, she added, “Everywhere you look in Jamnagar, you will be greeted by a beautifully preening peacock or two, or three; or 10. Entering your lawns, fluttering their feathers, skipping across the roads, sometimes eating your breakfast. And so what started off as a peacock-coloured lehenga, ended up as a full-on peacock feather skirt."

Several Bollywood celebs attended Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony. They enjoyed the musical performances of Pop icon Justin Bieber, also Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Badshah. The sangeet night was held at The Grand Theatre within the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).