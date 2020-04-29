Bollywood’s fight club: From Sonali Bendre to Rishi Kapoor, celebs who are cancer survivors

She might not want be wear the “cancer survivor tag as a badge” all her life, but after being diagnosed with cancer which had already reached stage 4 and taking it all in her stride, the way she did it – the respect and love she enjoyed, just multiplied amongst her fans and loved ones. “I didn’t want to go to New York, I didn’t want to move away from my family, my life but when I realized how Goldie was just not giving up, I knew I had to give me best too!” A true hero, always values her strengths, even when it comes from the outside rather than within. “I am happy now, people give me strange looks when I say that but I mean it. And I will tell you why, I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy…” these are the words of a warrior who even cancer couldn’t bring down.

Manisha Koirala