Bollywood meets K-Pop: Have you seen BTS grooving to the tunes of 'Chunari Chunari'?

It's not every day when you see top Korean pop band members grooving on some Bollywood number. However, recently a video of popular South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) dancing on 90s Bollywood hit 'Chunari Chunari' left many impressed on social media.

The video was actually a mashed-up version made by 'Film For Fare'. The mash-up was done so perfectly, that one might consider it as an original video of Bangtan Boys performing on 'Chunari Chunari' .

'BTS x Chunari Chunari' video left the desi fans of the k-pop band impressed and some even said that the dance fits more perfectly with 'Chunari Chunari' than the original song of the band.

Check out the video here.