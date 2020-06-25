Bollywood meets K-Pop: Have you seen BTS grooving to the tunes of 'Chunari Chunari'?

It's not every day when you see top Korean pop band members grooving on some Bollywood number. However, recently a video of popular South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) dancing on 90s Bollywood hit 'Chunari Chunari' left many impressed on social media.
The video was actually a mashed-up version made by 'Film For Fare'. The mash-up was done so perfectly, that one might consider it as an original video of Bangtan Boys performing on 'Chunari Chunari' .
'BTS x Chunari Chunari' video left the desi fans of the k-pop band impressed and some even said that the dance fits more perfectly with 'Chunari Chunari' than the original song of the band.
Check out the video here.
This is not the only video featuring the BTS dancing on the Bollywood songs. The Instagram handle of 'Film For Fare' also mashed up videos of BTS with songs like 'Humko Tumse Pyar Hai' and 'Pungi' and amused many Indian fans of the band.
They also have a mashed-up video of another South Korean boy band Got7 on a Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu.
Check out the videos here:
The video of BTS dancing on 'Chunari Chunari' was also shared on Twitter and left people impressed for its perfect tuning.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)