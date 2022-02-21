Bollywood directors who tasted success with their debut films!

Filmmakers can brilliantly touch a nerve and make you dive deep into your emotions through their impactful storytelling. While it takes years to master the craft, some are born storytellers. It is as if they didn't choose the art form; it chose them. Free Press Journal selects four filmmakers whose debut film became a massive hit among the audience, owing to their innate storytelling quality.

Vinil Mathew

Riding high on the success of Haseen Dillruba, Vinil Mathew's debut Hasee Toh Phasee has earned the status of cult film over the years. The unconventional love story starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra left the audience and critics impressed by the filmmaker's sharp eye for human relationship nuances and courage to represent his stars in a new mould.

Ayan Mukerji

Advertisement

Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid is counted amongst the most loved films. This Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma-starrer, took the audience on a nostalgic train and made them reminisce about their college life. From moving into a new city to finding one's voice in the hustle-bustle of Mumbai, the filmmaker brilliantly captured the world from a young person's lens.

Farhan Akhtar

Advertisement

Even after more than two decades of its release, Dil Chahta Hai is still one of the most relatable and progressive takes on love and friendship. Farhan's drama, which boasts of an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta, still looks and feels fresh and vibrant. The leading filmmaker left an indelible mark on the audience with his very first venture.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani developed a franchise film with his debut, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The blockbuster comedy-drama broke the box office by minting record-breaking numbers. Apart from that, Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) Circuit (Arshad Warsi) are still hailed as the most iconic characters crafted by the filmmaker.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:31 AM IST