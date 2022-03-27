Bollywood celebs Alka Yagnik, Nikita Dutta, Priya Bapat attend SHOParty launch

The A La Carte Company is the brainchild of Rekha Pamani Gulati and Nisha Sareen Shewakramani, who are in the business of curating unique events in and around the city. This Crazy Food Festival was launched to a roaring success in 2017 with over 80 food selections, live bars and bands, spas and shopping. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, they took their shopping souk out of the food festival and launched SHOParty.

The event saw 500 people come in to shop in a party setting where18 select unique brand’s in festive settings with flowing cocktails, shoulder massages, et al. While SHOParty will continue the concept of it being in a festive party environment will remain, however, it is not a traditional exhibit but is a place to shop, eat, drink and hangout. SHOParty is a standalone property, but they will always take part in their festivals like This Crazy Food Festival and soon to launch The Great Indian Ice Cream Festival.

Celebs who attended the event were Nikita Dutta, Priya Bapat, Ayaz Khan, Alka Yagnik, Deanne Panday, Kookie Gulati, Jay Shewakramani and many more. Besides these celebs, Bipasha Basu, Krystle D’souza, Sharman Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana and Aamir Ali came out in support of the festival on their respective social media handles.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 06:12 AM IST