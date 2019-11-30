Bollywood by heart: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Titanic pose’ turns into ‘Shah Rukh Khan’s pose’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting run in the Bollywood, but she seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming film Panipat. Sanon, along with Arjun Kapoor, who plays the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, are busy promoting their film together.

Kriti and Arjun left for Pune to promote the period drama. On their way, the duo stopped at the runway of the Mumbai airport to strike for a pose. Taking their romantic onscreen gesture on social media, both tried to nail the iconic Titanic pose but ended up with Shah Rukh Khan’s pose with open arms from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Kriti captioned the picture as, "When our Titanic pose unknowingly turns into SRK pose!!"