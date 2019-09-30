Veteran actor Viju Khote aka 'Kalia' from 'Sholay' passes away at 77

We're aware of the famous dialogue from Sholay where the antagonist Gabbar asks Kalia "Kitney Aadmi The?", the person in this conversation is Kalia aka Viju Khote, who died today. He was 77.

The veteran actor had not just garnered fame as a dacoit in Bollywood, but was well renowned for his contribution in the Marathi cinema and the theatre arena.

"He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite sometime. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI.

"He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," she said.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Chandan Wadi around 11 am.

Khote began his career with Ya Malak, followed by several films such as Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Andaz Apna Apna, and the recent Golmaal 3 . He also featured in popular celluloids like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ventilator and the TV show Zabaan Sambhalke.

Viju was the son of popular theatre artist Nandu Khote, and is the younger brother of actress Shubha Khote.

Fans and members of the film fraternity poured in their condolences over the news.