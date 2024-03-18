Blood Free OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Blood Free, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Han Hyo-Joo, in the lead roles, will soon release on an OTT platform. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the thriller Korean drama. The makers of the film recently shared an intriguing teaser of the series and said that it will release on a digital platform in April, 2024.

Where to watch Blood Free

Blood Free differs from other revenge thrillers due to its emphasis on technology and disaster themes. The series is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024. K-drama fans can watch the series on Disney + Hotstar.

Plot

The teaser of the series reveals Han Hyo-Joo as the CEO of a biotechnology company that artificially produces animal meat. She introduces her vision of a new food chain and asks everyone to free themselves from the natural existing food chain.

The teaser also shows how the meat-growing lab starts dominating the market, but things take a wrong turn when greed takes over humanity.

Cast

The series features Han Hyo Joo, Lee Soo Yeon, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Hee Joon, Park Ji Yeon, Lee Moo Saeng, Jo Bok Rae, Kim Sang Ho, Yoon Hyun Suk, Jung Yi Seo, Jun Suk Ho, Kim Byung Chul and Sung Kyu Park among others.

“she becomes attached to her dedicated bodyguard” OH I CAN’T WAIT FOR THEMMMM #BloodFree pic.twitter.com/eipYwrNbAC — ‏ً (@hyoktr) March 12, 2024

All about Blood Free

The visuals of Blood Free are quite delightful with a blend of thriller and science fiction. The plot revolves around biotechnology and the dangers associated with developments and scientific experimentation.

The series is directed by Chul-hwan Park and written by Lee Soo-Yeon.