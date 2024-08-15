Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni 'Kissed For Too Long', Fat-Shamed Her During In It Ends With Us Shoot: Report

Actresss Blake Lively has allegedly been making harassment claims against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. He has recently reportedly enlisted Johnny Depp's crisis PR manager to understand the problem that he is into at this point with Blake, as per TMZ reports.

The report also stated that Blake was upset by Justin comment on set and felt it was a form of fat-shaming. As per sources, he has had back problems in the past. Before a scene where he had to lift Blake into the air, he asked his on-set trainer about her weight and how he could train to avoid hurting his back. As per report, Blake was hurt by the comment, "We're told this comment really bothered Blake, who gave birth to her and husband, Ryan Reynolds' 4th child in February 2023."

Earlier even a similar incident occurred that Blake was upset about that during an intimate scene she felt that he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss. Even the cast and crew agree that the two are not on the same page as there were problems created by Justin.

It Ends With Us tells the narrative of Lily Bloom (played by Blake), who overcomes a terrible background to pursue her goals. Along the way, she meets physician Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin) and reconnects with her first love, Atlas Corrigan (played by Brandon Sklenar), causing emotional difficulties similar to her parents' relationship.

It Ends With Us is an adaption of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same title. The film also stars Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj in pivotal roles. It is directed by Justin Baldoni, and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, Christy Hall under the banner of Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer Studios.