Blake Lively Breaks Silence On Legal Victory Over Justin Baldoni After Lawsuit Dismissal: 'Have Felt The Pain...'

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who collaborated on It Ends With Us, have been involved in a highly publicised legal dispute; however, on Monday, a judge dismissed Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds. Following this legal victory, the actress shared a lengthy statement on her social media, expressing that she had felt the "pain of retaliatory lawsuit."

Blake wrote, "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

The 37-year-old star added, "I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information. With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."

In Baldoni's lawsuit, he claimed that Lively "stole" the idea for It Ends With Us from him and his Wayfarer Studios production company, and he alleged that she threatened to "attack" him in the press if her demands were not satisfied.

However, according to the documents obtained by E! News, judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the Wayfarer Parties "have not adequately alleged that Lively's threats were wrongful extortion rather than legally permissible hard bargaining or renegotiation of working conditions."

Reynolds, Blake's husband, was accused in the lawsuit of defaming Justin by labellng him a "sexual predator." However, the judge concluded that Reynolds was relying his statements on Lively's account of events.