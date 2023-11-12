Bipasha Basu Gets Emotional As Daughter Devi Turn 1: 'Truly Ma Mishti Blessing To Us' (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are over the moon currently as their daughter Devi has turned one-year-old today. She was born on November 12, 2022.

On this special occasion, the actress wrote, "The magic of birth. 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives."

"Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her… and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful," Bipasha concluded.

Bipasha shared an unseen picture with Devi and Karan from the time of her daughter's birth in the hospital.

Currently, Bipasha and Karan are in Maldives to celebrate Devi's first birthday.

Announcing Devi's birth, last year, Bipasha and Karan issued a joint statement and wrote, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine BIPASHA & KARAN."

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016. The duo fell in love during the making of their film Alone, which was released in 2015.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the series Dangerous (2020) which also starred Karan in the lead and was directed by Vikram Bhatt.

