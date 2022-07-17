Binge On: Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan, Tovino Thomas-starrer Vaashi, Jitendra Kumar's Jaadugar and more, here are the best OTT releases this weekend

A still from Vaashi

Title: Jaadugar

Director: Sameer Saxena

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Are you looking for a sports film with a refreshing take? Check out this one which is about a small town magician who has to win a football match so that he can get married to his dream girl. With a water-tight script, fabulous performances and excellent direction, this one is a complete entertainer!

Title: Comicstaan Season 3

Director: Khuzema Haveliwala

Cast: Kanan Gill, Aashish Solanki and others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Get ready to laugh your hearts out as the third season of this show is finally here. The competition gets tougher, and the jokes are very witty. Who will be crowned the funniest of them all? Grab a tub of popcorn and get ready to have a jolly time!

Title: Vaashi

Director: Vishnu Raghav

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh

Platform: Netflix

Language: Malayalam

Two headstrong lawyers find themselves on opposite sides of a case they are both handling. Each believes they are doing the right thing. Who will win? Who will lose? A fascinating watch with excellent performances not to be missed.

Title: Sammathame

Director: Gopinath Reddy

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Chandini Chowdary, and others

Platform: aha

Language: Telugu

Krishna hopes to tie the knot at the earliest. Despite not believing in the idea of love, he meets Saanvi and falls head over heels for her. On knowing of her past, he breaks up with her. Will the two reunite, or will Krishna's stubborn attitude make him suffer for the rest of his life? Watch this one for the performances.

Title: Maamanithan

Director: Seenu Ramasamy

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie Shankar and others

Platform: ahaTamil

Language: Tamil

Radhakrishnan is an honest auto driver. He is content with his life which revolves around the auto, his wife Savithri and kids. His kids study in a government school, and he hopes they get admission to a private school. What he does to fulfil this wish forms the crux of the story.

Title: Persuasion

Director: Carrie Cracknell

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

The paths of Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworthcross once again after several years. In the past, Anne had rejected his proposal because he wasn't rich. This film, based on Jane Austen's novel, is sure to leave you teary-eyed.