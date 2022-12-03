Binge On: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan-starrer Qala, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Mohanlal's Monster, and more... THESE are the best OTT offerings

Title: Qala
Director: Anvitaa Dutt
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: Hindi
A very moving tale about how a gifted singer makes it big against all odds, especially her mother’s disdain. A must-watch for excellent performances by the entire cast.
Title: Willow
Directors: Philippa Lowthorpe, Debs Paterson, Stephen Woolfenden, Jamie Childs
Cast: Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: English
After defeating queen Bavmorda, sorcerer Willow Ufgood gathers a group of misfits for a dangerous quest. Will they succeed in their mission is what forms the crux of this intriguing series.
Title: Freddy
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Hindi
A shy dentist finally falls in love with a woman and she reciprocates his feelings. The catch? She is already married. Kartik Aaryan’s stellar acting is what makes this thriller one of the best films of the year. Highly recommended.
Title: Monster
Director: Vysakh
Cast: Mohanlal, Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Malayalam
Bhamini’s life turns a complete 180 degrees on the day of her wedding anniversary when she agrees to pick up Lucky Singh, a Punjabi businessman from an airport in Kerala. A brutal murder takes place and she is the prime suspect. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is full of interesting twists and turns.
Title: Ace and the Christmas Miracle
Director: Asif Akbar
Cast: Jon Lovitz (voice of Ace), Brande Roderick, Steven Chase, and others
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Language: English
Newly divorced Amanda teams up with two misfits, down on their luck and a talking horse named Ace to plan a solid future for her kid. What happens next is the stuff mushy Christmas movies are made of.
Title: Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie
Director: Andrew Louis
Cast: S.J. Suryah, Sanjana, Nassar, and others
Platform: Prime Video
Language: Tamil
If you are in search of a cool thriller this is the one for you. It revolves around the mysterious Velonie and a troubled but determined cop who will go to any lengths to uncover the truth.
