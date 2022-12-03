Binge On: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan-starrer Qala, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy, Mohanlal's Monster, and more... THESE are the best OTT offerings

A still from Qala |

Title: Qala

Director: Anvitaa Dutt

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

A very moving tale about how a gifted singer makes it big against all odds, especially her mother’s disdain. A must-watch for excellent performances by the entire cast.

Title: Willow

Directors: Philippa Lowthorpe, Debs Paterson, Stephen Woolfenden, Jamie Childs

Cast: Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

After defeating queen Bavmorda, sorcerer Willow Ufgood gathers a group of misfits for a dangerous quest. Will they succeed in their mission is what forms the crux of this intriguing series.

Title: Freddy

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A shy dentist finally falls in love with a woman and she reciprocates his feelings. The catch? She is already married. Kartik Aaryan’s stellar acting is what makes this thriller one of the best films of the year. Highly recommended.

Title: Monster

Director: Vysakh

Cast: Mohanlal, Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Malayalam

Bhamini’s life turns a complete 180 degrees on the day of her wedding anniversary when she agrees to pick up Lucky Singh, a Punjabi businessman from an airport in Kerala. A brutal murder takes place and she is the prime suspect. This edge-of-the-seat thriller is full of interesting twists and turns.

Title: Ace and the Christmas Miracle

Director: Asif Akbar

Cast: Jon Lovitz (voice of Ace), Brande Roderick, Steven Chase, and others

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Newly divorced Amanda teams up with two misfits, down on their luck and a talking horse named Ace to plan a solid future for her kid. What happens next is the stuff mushy Christmas movies are made of.

Title: Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie

Director: Andrew Louis

Cast: S.J. Suryah, Sanjana, Nassar, and others

Platform: Prime Video

Language: Tamil

If you are in search of a cool thriller this is the one for you. It revolves around the mysterious Velonie and a troubled but determined cop who will go to any lengths to uncover the truth.