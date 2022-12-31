Binge On: Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Rise of Empires: Ottoman 2, Uttwaraan, and more THESE are the best OTT releases

A still from Top Gun: Maverick |

Title: Top Gun: Maverick

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, and others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

This sequel of the 1986 classic Top Gun has a story which takes place three decades after the first part. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell now leads the graduates of the Top Gun Academy into a very dangerous mission. This film is worth watching just for Tom’s death defying stunts alone!

Title: Rise of Empires: Ottoman 2

Director: Emre Sahin

Cast: Charles Dance, Cem Yigit Uzümoglu, Tuba Büyüküstün, and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

If you are a History buff and enjoyed the first part of this epic series, this one takes it to the next level. Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II now wants to rule the Byzantine capital of Constantinople. There is lots of drama, action and excellent twists and turns to keep the viewers guessing as to what will happen next. Highly recommended!

Title: Aar Ya Paar

DirectorS: Glen Barretto, Ankush Mohla

Cast: Ashish Vidyarthi, Varun Badola, Patralekhaa, Aditya Rawal, and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

When Uranium gets discovered on a land inhabited by an indigenous group, an evil industrialist Rueben will stop at nothing to acquire it. Sarju’s father is one of the countless casualties that take place. How fights against the mighty to save his tribe is what this series is about. Watch is mainly for excellent performances by the cast.

Title: Udanpaal

Director: Karthik Srinivasan

Cast: Linga, Gayathri, Vivek Prasanna, Abarnathi, Dhanam, and others

Platform: aha

Language: Tamil

This one’s a dark comedy laced with humour and drama that keeps one entertained for the most part. A dysfunctional family, facing financial difficulties, wants to make money at any cost. Will they be successful? Watch this gem to find out.

Title: Uttwaraan

Director: Indraadip Dasgupta

Cast: Koushik Ganguly, Ankush Hazra, Saayoni Ghosh, and others

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Bengali

Set during India’s national lockdown times. This one tells the tale of Rudra, who hides in a dilapidated house in Kolkata. At first, residents don’t know what to do with the trespasser but looking at his plight, they decide to aid him. What happens next forms the crux of the story.