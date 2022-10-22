Binge On! The Mole, TVF Tripling – Season 3, Pettaikaali and more, THESE OTT releases are not to be missed

A still from TVF Tripling – Season 3 |

Title: The Mole

Director: Jo Siddiqui

Cast: Alex Wagner, William James Richardson, Kesi Neblett and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Twelve players battle it out with one another as they compete daring tasks to fill up the prize pot of cash. However, one of them is a ‘mole’ who very cleverly and secretly does everything in his/her power to sabotage the game. This highly addictive reality show will keep you hooked and at the edge of your seat!

Title: TVF Tripling – Season 3

Director: Neeraj Udhwani

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan are back as they are faced with the fact that their parents, who have been married for more than 35 years, are headed for divorce and have also sold the family home. This series is a warm and well enacted one with a nice message that’s not too preachy.

Title: Oke Oka Jeevitham

Director: Shree Karthick

Cast: Sharwanand, Amala Akkineni, Ritu Varma, Vennela Kishore and others

Platform: SonyLIV

Languages: Telugu, Tamil

Three friends Adhi, Chaitu and Sreenu have many problems in life. One fine day, they come across a way to go back in time through a time machine. Will they be successful or will tampering with time result in a further decline in their lives? This film is a masterpiece in every aspect. Don’t miss this one.

Title: 20th Century Girl

Director: Bang Woo-ri

Cast: Kim Yoo-jeong, Park Jung-woo and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: Korean

Bo-ra, a 17-year-old, begins spying on her best friend Yeon-doo’s crush, Hyun-jin while Yeon is undergoing a heart surgery in America. The ways Bo-ra uses to get information to pass on to her ailing friend are fascinating and weird at the same time. This film is laced with good performances and a unique storyline.

Title: Pettaikaali

Director: La Rajkumar

Cast: Antony, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Kalaiyarasan and others

Platform: Aha Tamil

Language: Tamil

This is the first time a web series is basedon the sport of Jallikattu. The story revolves around a man who tames a bull that belongs to the girl he loves. The catch? He uses deceptive tricks to do it which triggers both their families. What happens next forms the crux of this interesting watch.