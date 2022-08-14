e-Paper Get App

Binge On: Neeru Bajwa's Beautiful Billo, Amala Paul-starrer Cadaver, Indian Matchmaking Season 2 and more, THESE are the top OTT releases this weekend

In this fortnightly column, we handpick the best recently released digital offerings that will keep you hooked and thoroughly entertained

Noorulain SayedUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 08:26 AM IST
A still from Beautiful Billo

Title: Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Cast: Sima Taparia and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Love her or hate her, she's got a job and she does it with elan! Controversial matchmaker Sima Taparia has returned for season two of the much-talked-about reality show. Don't miss this if you enjoy the drama behind random people getting matched.

Title: Code Name: Emperor

Director: Jorge Coira

Cast: Luis Tosar, Alexandra Masangkay, Georgina Amorós

Platform: Netflix

Language: Spanish

An intelligence agent is accused of damaging a politician's clean reputation. Will he be able to prove everyone wrong or spiral deeper into a web of lies and betrayals? This film is a fun edge-of-the-seat one-time watch.

Title: Cadaver

Director: Anoop S Panicker

Cast: Amala Paul, Riythvika, Harish Uthaman and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Tamil

This forensic crime thriller showcases a forensic surgeon and a police officer teaming up to solve murders that involve a prisoner. Will they uncover the mystery? Or will it remain unsolved? This is what forms the crux of the film. Amala shines throughout.

Title: Beautiful Billo

Directors: Amrit Raj Chadha and Santosh Subhash Thite

Cast: Neeru Bajwa, Rubina Bajwa, Roshan Prince

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Punjabi

A heavily pregnant Billo is residing in Navi's home in the UK secretly. With no one in the house, things seem to be going well for her until newly wed Navi and Sonika arrive to live in the same house. Neeru is outstanding and is one of the film's biggest highlights.

Title: Hello World

Director: Sivasai Vardhan Jaladhanki

Cast: Aryan Rajesh, Ram Nithin, Nikhil, Sudarsan and others

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Telugu

Youngsters get an offer too good to be true from a top IT company. Elated they feel they will finally make it big in life. However, a shocker awaits them as this lucrative job comes with certain conditions and rules. This web series is engaging and packed with twists and turns.

Title: Murder By The Sea

Director: Anjan Dutt

Cast: Ananya Chatterjee, Anjan Dutt, Paayel Sarkar and others

Platform: hoichoi

Language: Bengali

This thriller series is one of the best ones to have been released in recent times. A prominent Bengali businessman is murdered in episode one. It snowballs into many more deaths and people trying their best to hide dark secrets. Don't miss this one.

