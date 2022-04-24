Binge On! From Saiju Kurup's solid whodunnit Antakshari to Shriya Pilgaonkar's riveting web series Guilty Minds, and more... OTT entertainers you simply can't miss!

Title: Guilty Minds

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

This courtroom drama has 10 episodes with laced nuances of how lawyers on both sides work on different cases. The performances, especially of Shriya Pilgaonkar, are noteworthy. The makers have done an excellent job in researching and executing the ongoings.

Title: Oh My Dog

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

An endearing tale about the bond between a kid and his blind husky Simba. The film leaves one feeling all mushy because of its simplicity and endearing acts. Children will surely love this one.

Title: London Files

Platform: VOOT Select

Language: Hindi

Arjun Rampal shines as Om Singh, a cop trying to solve a missing woman's case. The premise has many twists and turns and keeps one engaged throughout. All six episodes open up the true colours of the characters. A surprise package is Purab Kohli.

Title: Antakshari

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

This thriller co-produced by Jeethu Joseph is a treat for those who are looking for a solid whodunnit. The plot revolves around how an honest antakshari loving cop, along with his colleague, solves a crime. Saiju Kurup and Sudhi Koppa put in stellar performances. Highly recommended.

Title: Anantham

Platform: ZEE5

Language: Tamil

This Prakash Raj-starrer revolves around a house (which is a character on its own) that witnesses several families reside in it. There are several stories, tragic as well as fun, unfolding across the eight episodes.

Title: Polar Bear

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

Get ready to get spellbound with an endearing tale of an Arctic polar bear mom and her two cubs. She battles against all odds, like changing climate and ferocious animals, to survive as well as nurture her little ones. This documentary offers breathtaking views, an inspiring story and an excellent narration by Catherine Keener. Don't miss this one.

Title: He's Expecting

Platform: Netflix

Language: Japanese

Kentaro Hiyama (Takumi Saitoh) plays a man who suddenly gets pregnant, and his whole life turns upside down. Yes, you read it right; this eight-episode series is about a pregnant man. It tries to showcase a 'what if' scenario. Watch this only for its unique concept.

