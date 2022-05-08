Binge On: From Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund and Anil Kapoor's Thar to Saie Tamhankar's Pet Puraan and more, the best digital delights

Title: Thar

Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Satish Kaushik

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

A cop who will retire soon gets caught up in a web of mystery while solving the brutal killing of an entire family and another individual. An antique dealer’s sudden entry into the scene thickens the plot even more. While the killer is revealed surprisingly early in the film, it’s the reason for the murders that keeps one shocked and engaged.

Title: Jhund

Director: Nagraj Popatrao Manjule

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and others

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

After impressing audiences on the big screen, this film has now released on OTT. It is inspired by Vijay Barse’s story, who founded Slum Soccer, an NGO for the upliftment of slum kids. Watch it for Bachchan’s stellar act and the raw performances of the children.

Title: Pet Puraan

Director: Dnyanesh Zoting

Cast: Saie Tamhankar, Lalit Prabhakar

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Marathi

This lovable web series showcases a happily married couple who are quite content with their life. However, those around them constantly pester them to have a kid. The couple decides to adopt a cat and dog instead! Highly recommended!

Title: Stories On The Next Page

Director: Brinda Mitra

Cast: Abhishek Bannerjee, Renuka Shahane, Rajeshwari Sachdev and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A secret revealed to two siblings by their dying mother, a man meeting another man who had ragged him during their college days and a lesbian couple who had parted ways 27 years ago. These three stories are the short films in this anthology. A must-watch.

Title: Home Shanti

Director: Aakanksha Dua

Cast: Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

The matriarch of a middle-class family finally decides to build a dream home for her family in Dehradun on a plot of land. Can anything go wrong with this picture-perfect plan? This sweet web series is laced with fun family moments and strong performances by Supriya and Manoj.

Title: The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

Director: Nathalie Bibeau

Cast: Barbra Brown, Wendy Spiers-Lodge, Susan Brown and others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

On December 9, 1974, 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith was shot and murdered in her home. Almost 50 years later, her case still remains unsolved. This shocking docu-series is full of bizarre twists and turns and even includes a man who was arrested as a suspect. Interviews from the victim’s sisters as well as the suspect and cops, etc., try to fit the pieces of this cold case's puzzle together.

