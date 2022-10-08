Binge On! Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar starrer-Luckyman, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, Exposed and more, THESE are the TOP digital releases

Title: Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
Director: Joe Berlinger
Cast: Jeffrey Dahmer, Wendy Patrickus, Gerald P. Boyle and others
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
If you’re still not over the amazing web series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which released in September, this mini docu series is a treat for all true crime lovers. This is the ultimate and most intimate decoding of the Milwaukee monster’s deranged mind as his lawyers, the cops who worked on the shocking case, friends of his victims and the serial killer himself break down his grisly crimes. Don’t miss this one!
Title: Exposed
Director: K Raghavendra Rao
Cast: Harshitha, Sireesha Nulu, Chennamaneni Vasudev Rao,
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: Telugu
Greeshma has it all… a fabulous career at a news channel, a doting boyfriend (who also works there), and lots of fame. However, the entry of new joinee Varsha leads to Greeshma’s life unravelling. Who is Varsha? Why is her presence affecting her colleague? This series has nail-biting suspense, excellent performances and unpredictable twists.
Title: Luckyman
Director: S. Nagendra Prasad
Cast: Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshini Prakash
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: Kannada
A man feels that marrying his best friend would result in everlasting happiness till he falls for someone else. The twist in the tale? God gives him a second chance to undo his mistakes. A highly entertaining film with good performances.
Title: Feels Like Home Season 2
Director: Sahir Raza
Cast: Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and others
Platform: Lionsgate Play
Language: Hindi
Lakshay, Sameer, Akhil and Vishnu are back as they now move into a new home and grapple with work and personal life issues. Catering to the problems faced by youngsters, this web series has everything from drama and romance to comedy and more.
Title: Eesho
Director: Nadirsha
Cast: Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod, Jaffer Idukki
Platform: SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam
An ATM, a security guard, who works the night shift, becomes a key witness in a case against a powerful industrialist. His chance meeting with a mysterious man named Eesho develops into a deep conversation. In a bid to lessen his emotional stress, the naive guard tells it all to the stranger. Who is Eesho and what does he want? Watch this engaging film to find out.
Title: Prey
Director: Dan Trachtenberg
Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro and others
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Language: English
Based on the Predator franchise, Naru, a trained Comanche warrior, must battle against all odds including a dangerous beast to defend her tribe from an otherworldly predator. Will she succeed in eliminating the threat or become its prey? This film is thoroughly entertaining.
