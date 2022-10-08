Binge On! Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar starrer-Luckyman, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, Exposed and more, THESE are the TOP digital releases

A still from Luckyman |

Title: Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Director: Joe Berlinger

Cast: Jeffrey Dahmer, Wendy Patrickus, Gerald P. Boyle and others

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

If you’re still not over the amazing web series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which released in September, this mini docu series is a treat for all true crime lovers. This is the ultimate and most intimate decoding of the Milwaukee monster’s deranged mind as his lawyers, the cops who worked on the shocking case, friends of his victims and the serial killer himself break down his grisly crimes. Don’t miss this one!

Title: Exposed

Director: K Raghavendra Rao

Cast: Harshitha, Sireesha Nulu, Chennamaneni Vasudev Rao,

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Greeshma has it all… a fabulous career at a news channel, a doting boyfriend (who also works there), and lots of fame. However, the entry of new joinee Varsha leads to Greeshma’s life unravelling. Who is Varsha? Why is her presence affecting her colleague? This series has nail-biting suspense, excellent performances and unpredictable twists.

Title: Luckyman

Director: S. Nagendra Prasad

Cast: Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, Darling Krishna, Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshini Prakash

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada

A man feels that marrying his best friend would result in everlasting happiness till he falls for someone else. The twist in the tale? God gives him a second chance to undo his mistakes. A highly entertaining film with good performances.

Title: Feels Like Home Season 2

Director: Sahir Raza

Cast: Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and others

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Language: Hindi

Lakshay, Sameer, Akhil and Vishnu are back as they now move into a new home and grapple with work and personal life issues. Catering to the problems faced by youngsters, this web series has everything from drama and romance to comedy and more.

Title: Eesho

Director: Nadirsha

Cast: Jayasurya, Namitha Pramod, Jaffer Idukki

Platform: SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam

An ATM, a security guard, who works the night shift, becomes a key witness in a case against a powerful industrialist. His chance meeting with a mysterious man named Eesho develops into a deep conversation. In a bid to lessen his emotional stress, the naive guard tells it all to the stranger. Who is Eesho and what does he want? Watch this engaging film to find out.

Title: Prey

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro and others

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the Predator franchise, Naru, a trained Comanche warrior, must battle against all odds including a dangerous beast to defend her tribe from an otherworldly predator. Will she succeed in eliminating the threat or become its prey? This film is thoroughly entertaining.