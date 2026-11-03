'Bina Shirt Ke Acchhi Body Hai...': Salman Khan Gets Special Reply From Shah Rukh Khan, Their Late-Night Instagram Exchange Grabs Attention

Salman Khan Wishes Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday | Instagram / YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday, November 2, 2026. Many celebrities took to social media to wish the superstar. But the King actor has, till now, only replied to one person on Instagram, and that is none other than Salman Khan. Just around midnight, Salman posted the new song from King on his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shahrukh hamesha jawaan raho The King, yeh meri dua hai (sic)."

Replying to Salman, SRK posted on his Instagram story, "Aapne kaha Bina shirt ke acchhi body hai sirf isse liye mehnat ki. Love u bhai always (sic)." Their late-night conversation on Instagram has surely grabbed the attention of their fans. Check out the post below...

Shah Rukh Khan's King song

On SRK's birthday, his fans got a gift as the first song from King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on Monday. The song featured the actor along with Deepika Padukone. It has received a mixed response from netizens.

Watch King Song Below...

King cast

Apart from SRK and Deepika, King also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in a special song in the film, and the actress, on Monday, took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the film and wished SRK. She posted, "Happy Birthday King 👑 The forever Ruler of the kingdom ⭐️ Let's dance together... ❤️🌈 Can't wait 🔥 24-12-26 (sic)." Check out the post below...

Will SRK promote King on Bigg Boss 20?

Salman and SRK coming together on Bigg Boss has always been the highlight of the show. Well, it will be interesting to see whether SRK will come on Bigg Boss 20 to promote King or not.