Bigg Boss OTT 2 June 28 LIVE Update: Aaliya Siddiqui's Mid-Week Eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 2 28 June 2023 (Day 11) kicks off with an invigorating song that wakes up all the housemates and they dance in the garden area, setting the mood for the day.

Morning Breakfast And Conflicts

However, Bebika Dhurve doesn't take this comment kindly. She engages in a heated argument with Aaliya Siddiqui, accusing her of being an unfair manager.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pooja Bhatt supports Bebika's stance and criticizes Aaliya for her alleged two-faced behaviour. At this moment, Bigg Boss interrupts the brewing tension by summoning all the housemates to the living area, hinting at something special in store for them.

Pooja Bhatt Adding Fuel To Fire?

Mid-Week Elimination

While housemates anxiously await Bigg Boss's announcement. The news of mid-week elimination sends shockwaves through the house, leaving everyone pondering who will be the unlucky contestant to bid farewell.

Bigg Boss clarifies that the decision lies in the hands of both the Janta (audience) and the housemates themselves.

He instructs them to deliberate and reach a consensus on whether Aaliya or Jiya Shankar should be eliminated. The responsibility weighs heavily on their shoulders as they engage in intense discussions to determine the outcome.

Aaliya Siddiqui Gets Evicted

Pooja takes a firm stance, expressing her desire to see Aaliya leave the house. Rallying behind her, the remaining members of team black join in and align their votes against Aaliya.

Consequently, based on the majority of votes, Aaliya's fate is sealed, leaving the housemates anxiously awaiting Janta's decision.

Aaliya Break down saying she isn't weak. Bigg Boss finally reveals the final outcome confirming her eviction. Contestants bid farewell to her and she leaves.

Non-Elites Targeted, According to Abhi

While talking with Akanksha and Jiya, Abhi informs them that the non-elite contestants are being singled out in the house. He shares his concern that they might be the next ones to face nomination. Jiya suggests that the others should use their intelligence and not nominate Abhi first.

Opinions and Diplomacy Discussed

Akanksha and Abhi engage in a conversation about Pooja, discussing how she imposes her opinions on others. Jiya agrees with their observation.

Meanwhile, Manisha playfully teases Jad and Falaq Naaz, but Bebika makes a comment that upsets Manisha.

Bebika accuses Manisha of being diplomatic and declares that she is starting a game, which further infuriates Manisha.

In response, Manisha ends their friendship and states that she cannot cook with Bebika in the kitchen. Manisha begins making rotis while crying, and Pooja advises Bebika to stay silent. Bebika leaves the area, accompanied by Cyrus Broacha and Pooja.