Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 10 LIVE Updates: Rift Between Jiya Shankar & Avinash Sachdev, Lunch Date Gossip, Cyrus Broacha Exits BB House

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 10, 2023 (Day 23) commences with contestants waking up to the energetic song 'First Class.'

Jad Hadid tries to uplift Jiya Shankar's mood, who is still upset about recent events.

Tensions & Conversations

Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan engage in their usual argument in the bathroom area.

Manisha Rani discusses applying balm on her forehead with Bebika, and Falaq Naaz comments on Manisha's thinking habits.

Manisha defends herself, while Falaq continues making comments about her to Bebika and Pooja Bhatt.

Abhishek’s Emotional Moment

Abhishek becomes emotional and sheds tears as he remembers his family. Jad, Cyrus, and Avinash Sachdev console him and express their admiration for his kind nature.

Teasing & Accusations

Bebika teases Jiya, suggesting that Abhishek is possessive of her. Falaq jumps into the conversation, implying that Jiya and Abhi cannot have a connection as long as Manisha remains friends with Abhi.

Gossipy Lunch Dates

Bigg Boss announces a task where two contestants will have a lunch date in the activity area and discuss other housemates.

Manisha and Bebika are the first to participate, talking about Avinash and sharing their opinions.

Later, Pooja and Abhishek take their turn, discussing changes in the house and their longing for family.

Avinash shares his perspective with Jiya, stating that she always defends herself and cannot handle criticism.

Jiya argues that their discomfort stems from their own reactions, sparking a heated exchange.

Mixed Reactions To Task

Some housemates believe the lunch dates were genuine gossip, while others argue that it was an act.

The button indicating lack of entertainment is pressed, causing Bebika to claim that Manisha didn't let her speak.

Emotional Reflections

Pooja asks Abhishek if he notices any changes in the room, leading to a conversation about Falaq's increased activity.

They both express missing their families and feeling sentimental.

Tensions & Insecurities

Abhishek and Pooja discuss contestants' anxieties, specifically Bebika's, about their large fan following. They argue that they only discuss it when asked.

Bebika confides in Manisha about Cyrus thinking she has a crush on Abhi, to which Manisha dismisses the notion, citing the short duration of their stay.

Jiya shares light-hearted moments with Abhishek, discussing Bebika's attempts to reconcile them, while Manisha suspects Bebika developing feelings for Abhi.

Heated Arguments & Emotional Conversations

Bebika warns Manisha of cursing her in the next task, prompting a confrontation.

Jad and Jiya engage in a gossip session about Manisha, with Jad expressing her reluctance to learn and Jiya advising him to see others' perspectives.

Pooja interrupts the conversation and accuses Jiya of being insincere, leading to contrasting opinions among the housemates.

Captaincy Concerns - Friendship Frictions

Abhi questions Jad about his statement regarding Bebika's lack of aggression, while other housemates support Jad's authenticity.

Falaq advises Jiya to control her aggressive responses, which Jiya defends as her natural way of speaking.

Pooja presses the buzzer when Falaq and others make silly comments about her, leading to discussions about motivations and revenge.

Cyrus EXITS The Show - Bebika Breaks Down

Cyrus receives news of a medical emergency in his family and is called out of the show by Bigg Boss on humanitarian grounds.

Bebika, Falaq, and Avi discuss Jiya's dramatic behavior, while Abhi consoles Jiya and questions her tears.

Bigg Boss informs the housemates about Cyrus leaving the show, causing Bebika to cry and the rest of the housemates to pack his belongings.

Jiya Can’t TRUST on Falaq & Avinash

Jiya expresses her inability to trust Falaq and Avinash due to their gossiping, while Jad attempts to console her.

Abhishek also offers support to Jiya, who feels misunderstood by Falaq and Avinash.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 10, 2023 episode ends as Pooja and Bebika share memories of Cyrus before going to sleep, reminiscing about their time together.