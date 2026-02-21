Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Sachin Kumawat Be Eliminated In Week 6?

Sachin Kumawat Be Eliminated In Week 6? |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has reached Week 6, and another contestant is set to be eliminated this week. Last week, Ayush Sanjeev and Karan Sonawane were evicted from the house. Tanvi Kotle is this week’s captain, granting her immunity from elimination. Among the nine nominated contestants, one is expected to leave on Sunday. Let's take a look at who might get eliminated.

A user took to a Reddit thread with the title "Spoiler Alert- Eviction this week" claiming that Sachin Kumawat has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house. To this, one commented, "It's better he has zero contributions to the game he is a very good person but no one will care if he is there or not." Another claimed, "Yes next week prajakta will go. So this balcony gang is finished and we will get to see banter between these two groups (toli and kata)." Another user claimed, "Then next week Sagar karande and then prajakta shukre." Reports of Sachin's elimination are merely rumours, let's wait for the official confirmation.

The three contestants who are in the bottom three, as per the online voting trends are: Sagar Karande, Sachin Kumawat, and Deepali Sayed. The 9 nominated contestants in Week 6 are- Raqesh Bapat, Prabhu Shelke, Prajakta Shukre, Ruchita Jamdar, Anushri Mane, Roshan Bhajankar, and Sagar Karande. Roshan is currently leading the voting trends, followed by Raqesh. Both are expected to be safe in week 6.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant has entered the show as the wild card contestant. There are now rumours about Abhijit Bichulke entering Bigg Boss Marathi 6 as another wild card contestant. However, the official confirmation is till awaited.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 new episodes are released every day at 8 pm on Colors Marathi and later on Jio Hotstar.