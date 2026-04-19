Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Deepali Sayyed Evicted |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale has officially begun, bringing intense competition among the Top 5 finalists, Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat, Deepali Sayyed, Vishal Kotian, and Anushri Mane. The first contestant who has been eliminated in the grand finale is Deepali. This leaves Raqesh, Anushri, Tanvi and Vishal competing for the winning title.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Deepali Sayyed Eliminated

Deepali Sayyed became the first contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 house during the grand finale episode. Host Riteish Deshmukh called the Top 5 finalists into the activity room and presented a twist involving a buzzer challenge, where the prize money started at Rs 3 lakh and was later increased to Rs 5 lakh, but none of the contestants opted to take the deal.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Deepali Sayyed Becomes First Evicted From Top 5, Calls Her 100-Day Journey A Tribute To Late Mother-in-Law

Despite much discussion, none of the finalists pressed the buzzer. This left the host announce the contestant who got the least vote. Deepali was announced the contestant with the lowest number of votes, leading to her eviction from the show.

Deepali turned emotional as she got eliminated in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale episode. During her exit, she said "When I entered the Bigg Boss house, I had taken permission from my family and my mother-in-law. But while I was inside, she passed away." Deepali added, "Staying in the house for 100 days became my tribute to her, because she always believed in me. She felt I was a fighter and that I could do it. This journey is for her."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Fans Cheer For Tanvi Kolte's Win

There is a tough competition between Tanvi and Raqesh, both enjoying strong fan support. However, Tanvi Kolte appears to be receiving the most online support, with fans flooding social media with comments like “Tanvi winner zali ahe.” These remain speculations for now, as the final result will only be revealed at the end of the grand finale episode.