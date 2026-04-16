Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Online Voting Trend: Tanvi Kolte, Raqesh Bapat & Anushri Mane; Who Is Leading?

bigg boss marathi 6 finale online voting trend |

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finale episode is around the corner. And, everyone is eyeing on who is leading the voting trend and who is expected to reportedly win the show. In the previous episode, Reva Kaurase got eliminated from the show. This left Top 5 finalists in the show. Let us take a look at who is leading voting trend:

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Online Voting Trend

As per the online voting trends, Tanvi Kolte is leading. This is then followed by Raqesh Bapat who is almost there on the second position. Anushri Mane is also said to be on the safer side as per the current trends. Fans are also flooding the internet to ask votes for Vishal Kotian. It is believed that Deepali Sayyed is currently at the lowest when it comes to online voting trends.

Hoever, this report is just speculation, as per the online voting trends. Let us further wait for the finale episode to know what happens ahead.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Finale Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale will be released on Sunday, April 19, 2026. The grand finale episode will be released from 8 pm onwards on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Top 5 Finalists

The Top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 are:

Tanvi Kolte

Raqesh Bapat

Anushri Mane

Deepali Sayyed

Vishal Kotian

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner

A Reddit user recently sparked confusion by sharing a post titled “Wikipedia page is showing vishal kotian as winner,” claiming that the Bigg Boss Marathi 6 results had already been updated online. The post suggested Vishal Kotian as the winner, followed by Tanvi Kolte as runner-up, with Anushri Mane, Raqesh Bapat, and Deepali Sayed placed in subsequent positions. However, a review of the actual Wikipedia page showed no such confirmation or ranking list, indicating that the information circulating online was inaccurate. Since Wikipedia can be edited by users, the claims remain unverified, and there has been no official announcement regarding the winner of the season.