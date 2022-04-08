'Bigg Boss 5' fame Pooja Missra to release her talk show 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 5' fame Pooja Missra is all set to release her talk show 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai'. Pooja will direct, host as well as produce the show. It will be released on an OTT platform soon.

Pooja says, "My sister is an NRI and she's always itching to know what's happening in India. So I decided to make this show to keep my worldwide audience abreast of the latest trends in luxe lifestyle genre as far as the good life in India is concerned."

"It's a quirky take on the best life one can live. I interview celebrities, fashion designers, top chefs as well as give people a decadent makeover to put a smile on their faces. The segements have some tounge in the cheek names like, 'The chew', 'Envied originals', 'Eat out loud', 'Primp and Pout', and 'Fashion Police'," she adds.

Pooja will release the first season which has eight episodes. Each episode will be 30-minutes long.

Pooja adds, "After a sabbatical of three years whilst I was positioned strictly in Pune, thanks to the pandemic although my worldwide viral meme, 'Pooja what is this behaviour', travelled the world. I am back to focussing on my career and getting back to work. I have some interesting projects lined up like a music video, a book that I have authored and probably a web series too."

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:10 PM IST