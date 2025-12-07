Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Sunny Leone, Powerstar Pawan Singh To Kartik-Ananya; Guests To Grace Salman Khan Hosted Show | Instagram @colorstv

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up to be one of the most star-studded television events of the year. As the Salman Khan–hosted reality show enters its final stage on 7 December, several celebrities from Bollywood and the entertainment industry are set to grace the stage, turning the finale into a full-fledged spectacle.

This season began on 24 August with 18 contestants, and after over three months of dramatic twists, emotional breakdowns, and shifting alliances, the show now has its Top 5 finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal. With a whopping ₹50 lakh reportedly at stake, all eyes are on who will lift the coveted trophy. But before the winner is crowned, the finale night will shine even brighter with the arrival of multiple celebrity guests.

Guests To Grace The Grand Finale:

Sunny Leone & Karan Kundrra

The dynamic duo Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, hosts of MTV Splitsvilla X6, will appear on the show as special guests. The pair will also use the opportunity to promote their upcoming season of Splitsvilla, offering fans a sneak peek into what’s in store.

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are also set to join Salman Khan on the finale stage. The actors will be promoting their upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, scheduled for release on 25 December 2025. Their appearance is expected to bring a wave of glamour and excitement as they interact with the finalists and the host.

Powerstar Pawan Singh

Adding to the diversity of star power, Powerstar Pawan Singh — Bhojpuri cinema’s biggest name and newly elected BJP MLA in Bihar will also attend the finale. Singh has been trending on television due to his participation in reality shows, and Colors TV has officially confirmed his presence for the big night.

With a thrilling Top 5 lineup and a roster of high-profile guests, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 promises unforgettable performances, surprises, and the crowning of one of the most competitive winners in recent seasons. Viewers can catch the action live on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm on 7 December.