Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale

Has Amaal Mallik been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house? Reports suggest that he has secured the 5th position in the grand finale episode, marking his elimination from the show.

As per The Khabri's eport, Amaal Mallik will be eliminated in the Grand Finale. "Pictures cut in parts was to be completed by Family members. Amaal’s picture was 1 Piece short (So Out)" says the report.

As Amaal's elimination report surfaced online, people started vouching for Gaurav Khanna's win. A user wrote, "Well played, #AmaalMallik." Another tweeted, "But TROPHY BELONGS TO AMAAL. how can be evicted? Not fair with his fans. WINNING GAURAV KHANNA (sic)." Let us further wait for the release of Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale to know whether there is any truth to the report.

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trends

Who will win Bigg Boss 19? Fans have been speculating online ahead of the release of the Grand Finale episode. Television viewers are heavilty upporting the ace of TV, Gaurav Khanna. A user took to X to claim, "I mean now everyone can see the power of the original audience. We love GK and will support him till last breath. WINNING GAURAV KHANNA (sic)." Another tweeted, "ABKI BAAR GAURAV KHANNA. WINNING GAURAV KHANNA (sic)." Another tweeted, "WINNING GAURAV KHANNA . You can hate him you can love him but you can can't ignore him that's the power of GK (sic)."

However, as per BBTak's popularity ranking, Farrhana is on top then followed by Gaurav and Amaal. The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale promises a star-studded evening filled with drama, entertainment, and surprises. The winner of the season will reportedly take home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakh. So far, Gaurav has won a car in one of the tasks inside the house.