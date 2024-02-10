Bigg Boss 17 Reunion Inside Videos: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra Dance Their Hearts Out (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants came together to celebrate the success of the controversial television reality show on Friday in Mumbai. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and other contestants put their best fashion foot forwards as they arrived at the bash. Several inside pictures and videos of the contestants are now doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In one of the videos shared by fan page accounts on Instagram, Ankita, Vicky, Munawar and Mannara are seen dancing their hearts out. Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are also seen grooving to some of the most popular songs.

Another video shows them cutting a cake to celebrate the show's success. Take a look at some of the now-viral videos here:

For the bash, Ankita and Vicky opted for matching blue outfits. The Pavitra Rishta actress looked beautiful in a gown featuring a high slit. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a denim ensemble.

They arrived hand-in-hand at the party and were all smiles as they posed for paparazzi.

Munawar, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, was mobbed soon after he got out of his car outside the party venue. Security guards had to intervene to help Munawar make his way. In the visuals, Munawar is seen wearing a black Pathani.

Take a look at his video here: