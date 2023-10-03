Bigg Boss 17: First Inside Video Of The Colourful House Goes Viral

Salman Khan's much-awaited Bigg Boss 17 will have its grand premiere on October 15. The promos of the reality shows have been shared by the makers on social media and they have raised the excitement of fans. Just a few days ahead of the show's premiere, an inside video of the house has gone viral.

The video shows the house being constructed by workers. The Bigg Boss 17 house looks spacious with multiple rooms and huge garden area. One of the rooms has several mirrors on the wall. It is painted yellow and pink.

Check out the now-viral video here:

One of the promos of the reality show shows host Salman telling the audience that until now people have only seen the eye of Bigg Boss, but in the upcoming season, they will get to see his three avatars.

The first avatar is 'Dil'. Salman is seen wearing a red kurta and smiling at the camera. Salman then opens the second door donning a black shirt and grey trousers which he paired with a cowboy hat and looking glasses.

Dimag hi dimag (Brain)," he said while announcing the second avatar. The third avatar is 'Dum'. Salman could be seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket.

Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss and entertaining the audience since 2010.

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have not disclosed the details, including the names of the contestants, yet. However, according to several media reports, Isha Malviya, Kunwar Dhillon, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Surbhi Jyoti, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani among others will participate in the show.

