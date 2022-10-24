Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh shares, 'I was nervous while sharing the stage with Salman Khan'

Manya Singh | Pic: Instagram/manyasingh993

Manya Singh is the latest contestant to have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Free Press Journal caught up with the former Miss India for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her experience in the Bigg Boss house, Manya shares, “It was a rollercoaster ride. It was quite a task, but things got normal initially after a few days. It was like a kabhi khushi kabhi gham walla experience but it was an experience of a lifetime.”

Her choice of words used during the show were tagged as disgusting by the netizens. Reacting to this Manya clarifies, “Honestly, it wasn’t a fight with Nimrit (Kaur Ahluwalia). Gautam (Vig) and Nimrit also sat in the corner with fear when Priyanka (Choudhary) started speaking. And then she came on me though I was doing my own work in the kitchen. She questioned and started poking me asking why I wasn’t washing the utensils. That day I was nominated. Actually, I was giving myself some time and felt I deserved it. No one can come and tell me how much time I can be in the kitchen. The way she came and spoke to me I decided to give it back to her.”

Manya reveals she didn’t plan any strategy. “I didn’t plan the game. I didn’t want to put on any other personality simply because I didn’t want to feel regretful after I came out of the house. I would feel ki yaar duniya ko Manya dikhlana reh gaya. Winning and not winning is the choice. It wasn’t meant to be, I will never lose my hopes,” she says.

Manya is very impressed with Salman Khan’s hosting skills. “I was feeling honoured and good that I finally met him. I was very candid in his presence and also felt nervous that I was sharing the stage with him. All in all, I was feeling excited and grateful. Hopefully, I will get another chance to share some stage with him,” she gushes. When asked who according to her should be the winner of Bigg Boss 16, she states, “It’s very early to judge who can be the winner. People are just guessing the couple and the relationship. I must update the people and request them to focus on individuals as I have been there and I know when janta doesn’t support the contestant they as individuals turn weak.”

On a parting note we asked her if she would re-enter the show as a wild card entry. “I would love to return to Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card entry because I have a lot of stories to share. I had just started and I feel injustice is done to me,” Manya concludes. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV.