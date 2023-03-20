Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare reveals, 'I believe in celebrating all the small milestones in life'

Shiv Thakare | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Shiv Thakare, who's known for his recent stint in Bigg Boss 16 threw a party on the night of March 18 and it was a grand affair as all the ex-contestants of the same season marked their presence. Contestants like Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan etc. were a part of gala but the highlight of the party were Ulka Gupta and Shekhar Suman and former Bigg Boss contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Shilpa Shinde too came and joined in the fun. Anjali Arora and Munawar Farooqui were also a part of the grand celebration.

Shiv Thakare with Abdu Rozik |

Shiv, who had previously won Bigg Boss Marathi, purchased his brand new car two days back and made headlines after he stayed true to his promise and brought home a car which was exclusively made in India. The Bigg Boss 16 star says, “The main purpose of me hosting a party was to celebrate the first milestone of my life and also to spend some time with my mandali as well.”

Reminiscing the old days of his career, Shiv shares, "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, I used to still drive a second hand car. It was my biggest dream which I knew will come true someday since I manifested it. More than me, my parents are happy and I am soon planning to take my black beauty to my hometown where my mother is waiting with an aarti ki thali so that she can perform the pooja as per our rituals. More than me, my parents and my elder sister are even proud that I am slowly moving a step closer to achieving my dreams slowly and gradually.”

Shiv Thakare with Munawar Faruqui, Shilpa Shinde |

Furthermore he avers, “I believe in celebrating all the small milestones I achieve in my personal and professional life as these small celebrations are the reason why you get a chance to sit down, pause and laugh with your loved ones. And my party was one of them.”

(l-r) Ulka Gupta, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer |

The party was a grand affair since all the people present like Ulka, Soundarya, Shekhar, burned the dance floor with their killer dance moves. Abdu and Shiv were seen dancing together throughout the party and it surely lit up the day for all the #ShibDu fans out there.

Soundarya saved by bodyguard!

A little birdie from yesterday’s event also tells us that after Soundarya Sharma left the venue she was mobbed below and a cute little poor kid tried to shake hands with her and in that hassle her phone fell down on the ground. A bodyguard saved the actress from the embarrassing situation and helped her reach her car safely.