'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli says she was 'tortured' by a South filmmaker: 'He was the worst'

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli recently opened up about being ill-treated on the sets of one of her South films by the filmmaker.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Nikki recalled the dreadful experience and said that she even broke down in tears after coming home.

Without naming the filmmaker, Nikki shared, "I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the na, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, 'kahan se aayi hai yaar ye'. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience."

"My mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was tortured by that director. I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika," Nikki added.

During her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14', Nikki was known for her outspoken nature and vibrant side. She went on to become one of the finalists.

In 2019, Nikki appeared in the Tamil film 'Kanchana 3' which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. So far, the actress has done two Telugu and one Tamil film.

Nikki has also featured in several music videos including 'Birthday Pawri', 'Number Likh', 'Shanti', 'Roko Roko', and 'Dil Kisi Se' among others.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 05:42 PM IST