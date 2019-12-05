Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa alleges that he duped her of Rs 5 lakh

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 is the most controversial season of the television reality show. With new members entering the house as wildcards, the controversies only seem to be increasing.
Recently, wildcard contestant, Arhaan Khan has landed into trouble as his ex-girlfriend and actress Amrita Dhanoa has accused him of tricking and extracting Rs 5 lakh from her. She even accused him of cheating her several times with oher people while they were together.
Sharing a copy of the complaint filed at the police station on social media, Amrita gave everyone a proof through a handwritten copy which states that 'I have several recordings of the witness'. She further added "he has cheated several other actresses".
In an interview with ETimes, the actress also revealed "I asked Arhaan to return the money that he borrowed from me while we were in a five-year live-in relationship (2006-2010). When I saw him on Bigg Boss, I tried to reach out to him through the media but he clearly refused and said that he doesn't know me. That's why I had to approach the police."
Earlier, when Amrita claimed that she is Arhaan's ek-girlfriend, the latter denied the allegations completely and said he didn't even know her.
Meanwhile, inside the Nigg Boss house, he his having quite a good life as he has got the love of his life, Rashami Desai. As soon as he entered the house, he proposed the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress going down on his knees. Offering her a ring which his sister made for the special one, Arhaan expressed his love to which, Rashami couldn't help but say yes.
While Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most highly rated show on television, when it comes to TRP, we hope that the following episodes witness less of unecessary drama and ends on a smooth note.
