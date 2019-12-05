Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa alleges that he duped her of Rs 5 lakh

In an interview with ETimes, the actress also revealed "I asked Arhaan to return the money that he borrowed from me while we were in a five-year live-in relationship (2006-2010). When I saw him on Bigg Boss, I tried to reach out to him through the media but he clearly refused and said that he doesn't know me. That's why I had to approach the police."

Earlier, when Amrita claimed that she is Arhaan's ek-girlfriend, the latter denied the allegations completely and said he didn't even know her.

Meanwhile, inside the Nigg Boss house, he his having quite a good life as he has got the love of his life, Rashami Desai. As soon as he entered the house, he proposed the 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress going down on his knees. Offering her a ring which his sister made for the special one, Arhaan expressed his love to which, Rashami couldn't help but say yes.