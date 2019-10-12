Bigg Boss 11's Benafsha Soonawalla shows off her magnificent beach body on Instagram

VJ Benafsha Soonawalla is raising the temperature in these new pictures from her vacation. Benafsha is showing off her perfect bikini-bod while vacationing in Maldives.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawala is currently have a time of her life with her girl gang. Benafsha has 701k followers on the photo sharing app and keep her fans posted.

She took to Instagram to share pictures from her girls trip and the internet is drooling over these hot pictures.