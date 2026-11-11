Bigg Boss 11 Fame Dhinchak Pooja Announces Pregnancy 6 Months After Wedding To Singer Yavaan, Flaunts Baby Bump

Singer and Bigg Boss 11 fame Dhinchak Pooja, who became popular with her viral track Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has announced that she is expecting a child. The singer, whose real name is Pooja Jain, shared a video on social media in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. The post also appeared to hint that she might be expecting a baby boy.

The video, which seems to feature moments from her baby shower, shows Pooja dressed in a pink outfit. In one of the clips, she is seen holding a balloon with the words “Baby Boy” written on it. Another picture shows the singer posing with her baby bump while holding a sticker that reads, “I love my mommy.”

Sharing the video on Tuesday, Pooja wrote, “Baby of Dhinchak Pooja coming soon.”

Dhinchak Pooja Announced Wedding To Singer Yavaan In May

🤰 Bigg Boss 11 fame Dhinchak Pooja is pregnant! Flaunts baby bump in baby-shower video holding a 'Baby Boy' balloon: "Baby of Dhinchak Pooja coming soon" 👶 She married singer Yavaan in May. #DhinchakPooja #BiggBoss #GoodNews https://t.co/EgR49ifq7X — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 11, 2026

The pregnancy announcement comes months after Dhinchak Pooja revealed that she had married singer Yavaan. She shared the news on social media in May this year, but her wedding announcement initially left many people wondering whether it was part of a promotional campaign for an upcoming music video.

However, Pooja later clarified that the marriage was real and not connected to any music project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine.”

She also spoke about how the couple met and decided to get married after dating for some time. She added, “Hamari shaadi ko thoda samay ho gaya hai. Main Yavaan se online mili thi, aur kuch waqt date karne ke baad, parents ki razamandi se humne shaadi kar li. Bahut hi intimate tareeke se humne yeh naya safar shuru kiya hai.”