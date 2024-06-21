Bianca Censori Covers Nipples With Suspenders, Steps Out Nearly-Naked In Paris Without Kanye West; Photos Go Viral

American rapper Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, who is an architect and model, grabbed eyeballs as she stepped out nearly-naked for a dinner date in Paris. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Bianca is seen wearing only a pair of suspenders.

According to media reports, the 29-year-old was spotted at celebrity hotspot Gigi Paris. For her outing, she opted for an off-white bandage-like halter suspenders that only covered her nipples. Bianca paired it with a pair of matching knee-length capris. She completed her look with high heels and flaunted her pink wavy hair.

Bianca stepped out solo without Kanye by her side, however, several media reports have stated that she was on her way to meet the rapper.

Take a look at her photos here:

Bianca Censori's Breasts Nearly Spill Out of Barely-There Top in Paris https://t.co/T6AaJmzt2s via @TMZ — Linda Mignone (@MignoneLin33732) June 21, 2024

Soon after Bianca's photos surfaced, netizens trolled her for the bold look and called it 'thrashy'.

A user wrote on X, "POOR WOMAN SHE IS BEING BRAINWASHED AND ABUSED... Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori puts on an EXTREMELY busty display as she goes topless in suspenders for dinner with him in Paris."

"Can someone buy this disgusting human some clothes," wrote another user.

Blasting Bianca, a user said, "The more outrageous they try to be, the more boring they become."

Good grief. Even if she is hot, this is trashy.



Bianca Censori's Breasts Nearly Spill Out of Barely-There Top in Paris https://t.co/stInlJTuiM via @TMZ — Dolce Joe Cannoli (@twitiocy) June 21, 2024

Bianca Censori seems to be Kanye West’s pet who gets dog walked around the globe. It really is such a shame she has no self-worth to tell him to go pound dirt while she puts some clothes on. — Christina 🌻 (@politicalchicky) June 21, 2024

A couple of days back, Bianca was seen strutting around Paris in sheer revealing bodysuit and with Kanye.

Reacting to her look, especially the pink hair, several people also accused her of copying Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as she has previously worn pink hair. Kim's sister Kylie Jenner had also experimented and flaunted her bubblegum hair.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori seen in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z67hGl6nur — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2024

In 2023, it was reported that Kanye and Bianca have got married. Bianca as worked as an architectural designer for Kanye West's company Yeezy since November 2020, per her LinkedIn page.