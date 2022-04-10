Bhumika Chawla spills the beans on her upcoming Hindi film Operation Romeo

Bhumika Chawla will soon be seen in a film titled Operation Romeo. The Tere Naam fame actress will be seen in a never seen before kind of a role in it. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about Operation Romeo, Bhumika shares, “It’s a remake of a Telugu film called Ishq Not A Love Story. There are a few changes, but not much. My role is of a Maharashtrian lady who is a housewife, and something happens that changes her life suddenly. I can reveal only so much. It’s been a fantastic experience working with the director Shashant (Shah) sir.”

When probed further, she adds, “Basically, the movie revolves around the concept of moral policing. It has been going on for years. If a boy and girl are sitting together, people will just think that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. People think they are lovers, and it happens in smaller towns. They see the clothes you wear or the kind of time you come home. All this is under scrutiny. This movie deals with that kind of thing.”

Bhumika had an amazing experience working with Shashant. “The entire movie was shot in Mumbai. I really loved working with the director. He is a fantastic person, I would say. This is my first time working with him, and I have seen his movies. He has a clear vision and is full of energy and zest. He is also very sorted. We had some workshops before the movie started. It’s good to work with him,” she gushes.

Bhumika reveals the reason she wishes people to watch Operation Romeo. “This movie will release on April 22. I want everyone to watch this movie. I haven’t played a character like this in my earlier Hindi films. It’s very interesting, and people will love it. All the co-actors have done a fantastic job. Sharad Kelkar is a very good actor,” she explains.

Speaking about why she is not seen much in Hindi films, she avers, “I don’t want to do things just for the heck of it. This has been my thinking since I did Tere Naam. I want to do good work even if it’s limited. I don’t want to repeat myself in any kind of character that I have done. I don’t want to go back on screen looking the same. Even in my Telugu and Tamil films, it’s the same. There has to be something deep and interesting.”

On a parting note, she talks about her future projects. “I have two upcoming films in Telugu. One is called Butterfly, and the other one’s final title is not yet decided; this one is with Vyjayanthi Movies. Then there is a Tamil film which will release in June,” she concludes.

