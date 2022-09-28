Bhumi Pednekar says, 'I'm here to urge you to take climate action now!'

Bhumi Pednekar | Pic: AFP

Bhumi Pednekar has consistently and passionately advocated conservation and protection of the environment and she has started a pan-India campaign called Climate Warrior aimed at raising awareness about climate change and environmental conservation.

Now, Bhumi has become a part of a prestigious advocacy campaign on climate change aimed at galvanising the youth for the important United Nations Climate Change conference — COP27. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is aiming at creating an impactful initiative to bring citizen and celebrity voices directly to world leaders and decision-makers as a lead up to COP27 happening in Egypt from November 6-18.

Bhumi says, “I'm here to urge you to take climate action now! Heat waves, droughts, floods, tsunamis, wildfires are ravaging our planet and pushing millions of people across the world into deeper poverty. Pollution is damaging our health and our well-being. We are at a tipping point and cannot afford to lose any more time.”

She adds, “I'm committed to do my part. I recycle water, say no to single use plastic, and live a sustainable life. But we need more from you. Urgent action to reduce use of fossil fuel, plastic, protect our biodiversity and safeguard our people already suffering the impacts of climate change. Together, we can create a healthy and sustainable planet.”