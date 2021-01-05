Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao start shooting for 'Badhaai Do'

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar has started shooting for the comedy drama Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share moments from the shoot.

Bhumi plays a character named Sumi in the film, and her recent posts have been shared with the tag #SumiDiaries. In an Instagram Story she posted, the actress looks excited to go to the set, traveling in a car. In another post, she shared an image from her first day of shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. "Poori team ko #BadhaaiDo (Congratulate the entire team). To new beginnings," she wrote with the image.