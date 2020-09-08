Bhumi Pednekar opens up on an all-girls team leading 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare'

Mumbai: The upcoming film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, is spearheaded by an all-girls crew, and Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a starring role, says the fact makes a big statement in the Hindi film industry.

"I think just the idea of an all-girls team spearheading 'Dolly Kitty...' was super cool! Women who are vocal and all for progressiveness were headlining the project, be it (producer) Ekta (Kapoor), (director) Alankrita (Srivastava), (co-actress) Konkona (Sen Sharma), me and even the other members of the cast. We are all such empowered women and the experience was so satisfying and beautiful and just easy," Bhumi said.

She added: "It's a hugely relevant and important film for the country as it will make a big statement about womanhood, and it is fascinating how girls have come together to have such an important conversation."

Bhumi is thrilled with her experience of working with Alankrita Srivastava and Ekta Kapoor. "I really enjoyed collaborating with Alankrita and with (Ekta Kapoor's banner) Balaji. You know they were coming off (Alankrita's earlier directorial) 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and I thoroughly loved the film. I think 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' takes it a notch higher," she said.

The film is slated for a digital release on September 18.