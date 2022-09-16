Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's MMS leaked online? Netizens divided over viral video

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who was also seen in Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT', is currently making headlines for an alleged MMS leak.

According to several media reports, Akshara's leaked MMS video has created a huge storm on the internet.

While the faces in the viral video are not clear, several social media users have claimed that the woman is Akshara. On the other hand, many came out in support of the actress and have said that it is not her.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, the sexually explicit video shows the girl, who has a striking resemblance to Akshara, getting into a compromising position with a man.

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, has not yet reacted or commented on the incident or issued any statement.

Amid the MMS controversy, a video of Akshara is doing the rounds on the internet and many are confusing it as her reaction to the MMS leak. The clip shows the actress sobbing as she slammed the haters saying 'tang karke rakh dia hai' and called out the cheap mentality of the Bhojpuri film industry. Reportedly, it was her Makar Sankrati song last year that stirred the controversy.

It may be mentioned that 'Lock Upp' contestant Anjali Arora had also suffered the brunt of one such scandalous video, which showcased a girl being involved in sexual activities with an unknown man. While Anjali had maintained that it was not her in the viral video, netizens had tough time believing her.