Bharti Singh on her first fiction show Favvara Chowk, 'The biggest challenge was to bring all the artistes together'

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa | Pic: Instagram/bharti.laughterqueen

Bharti Singh often has her viewers in splits with her jokes on the many comedy shows that she has been part of. However, it’s time to see her in a new avatar as she takes on her first comedy fiction show Favvara Chowk. Bharti along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has produced the show as well. It will premiere on December 5 on Dangal TV.

“My role in the show is quite big. I am the statue of Favvara Chowk. The rest, I don’t know what my husband Haarsh has written for me! Every character in this show is unique in their way. Some are from films, others from social media, TV, etc. You will get to see a new flavour in the show. My character will be in a saree,” Bharti reveals.

She adds, “This is our first fiction show. The whole team has worked very hard. We will all be quite nervous till the show doesn’t go on air and we get the ratings. The biggest challenge was to bring all the artistes together. I would like to thank all the artistes for giving us their time.”

Ask her if she would like to play a typical bahu on screen as well, and Bharti says, “I am a typical bahu in real life. After my shoot, I am at home and like to spend time with my family.”

According to the comedienne, being part of a fiction show can be tricky. “In a comedy show, we play different characters but in a daily soap or fiction show, you have to play the same character for a long time. But it’s a good thing if your character gets famous. That means people are liking you,” she avers.

While Bharti has been busy with her baby boy lately and hasn’t been able to watch too many shows. She feels that the comedy scene on TV has grown uniquely. “Since the time my son Golla was born, I have been watching very few films and shows. I don’t think comedy scenes need to change with time, but yes, the way of portraying them can change,” she states.

On a parting note, she talks about working with the TV channel for the first time. “We have never worked with them before. But we did notice that Dangal TV has been growing a lot and the serials on it are being liked by the viewers. Today, we got to work with them and it has been amazing. TRP wise and viewership wise, it’s number one,” Bharti concludes.