Bhagyashree Slams Trolls Calling Her Lassi Promotional Video In Kashi 'Fake': 'Idle Minds Have Nothing Nice To Say' - VIDEO

Actress Bhagyashree addressed the criticism she received after a video of her promoting lassi at a local shop in Kashi went viral on social media. Responding to claims that the promotion was "fake," the actress said her intention was to support local vendors and celebrate the city's food culture.

The controversy began after a clip from her visit to Varanasi surfaced online. Some social media users alleged that Bhagyashree did not drink the lassi after filming the promotional video, reportedly because of its sugar and fat content. While some questioned the endorsement, others pointed out that celebrities can promote local businesses while still following their own dietary preferences.

Actress Bhagyashree spotted making Insta reel in Varanasi.



Leaves Lassi after Shoot is over.



Says too much sugar and fat 😂 pic.twitter.com/KamIufHj2v — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 5, 2026

Breaking her silence, Bhagyashree shared another video of herself enjoying kulhad lassi and explained why the drink was a welcome refreshment after a long day.

For the caption, she wrote, "tuesdaytipswithb Lassi on a hot day. I had been up since 3 am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dry fruits on top I enjoyed the crunch."

She also highlighted the nutritional value of the drink while acknowledging that sweetened lassi may not be suitable for everyone.

"Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°."

Addressing the viral clip directly, Bhagyashree questioned the assumptions being made by critics and said the circulating video lacked context.

"And along with the outstanding taste it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein."

The actress also stressed that promoting regional food is meant to benefit small businesses rather than celebrities.

"Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate. The only good is that local food, local vendors get support. It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant. #hydrate #benarasi #lassi #probiotics," she wrot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.