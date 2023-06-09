Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Vidisha Srivastava Announces Pregnancy With BOLD Maternity Shoot: Check Photos

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabhi is all set to welcome her first child this July. The actress recently announced the news of her pregnancy in an interview and shared photos from her maternity shoot revealing her baby bump.

While sharing this good news, Vidisha had all the praise for her husband for being there to help her deal with this phase and supporting her all the time.

In December 2018, Vidisha Srivastava married Sayak Paul who works at a coal mining firm, and now the couple is ready to expand their family. Their recent maternity shoot shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani has been making buzz online. Check them out here:

VIDISHA SRIVASTAVA’S MATERNITY SHOOT

Talking about her bold photoshoot, Vishisha told Etimes, “I wished for a photo shoot that would make me recall my appearance during pregnancy. It was all about accepting and respecting the new me. I wanted to keep it real and lovely.”

When asked if she would still go for shooting her show at this time, she said, “ Work is curative and I will continue shooting till it’s possible for me. I get up, move around and shoot some comic scenes for now. Everyone says my child will be a born actor. I will take a short break of a month after my delivery & will restart work as soon as possible. The production house has been supportive and gives me breaks in between. I have also designed my clothes in a way my baby bump doesn’t show up much.”

WILL MOVE TO MUMBAI AFTER DELIVERY

Vidisha says that she would move to Mumbai from Tanchi after her delivery. She also revealed that her pregnancy was completely unplanned, but never caused a problem as her husband supported her very well.

That’s why she thinks God’s plans are best. She also stated how troubling it was to break the news of her pregnancy as it happened just 10 months after she joined the show. However, everyone on the set congratulated her when she informed them about it.