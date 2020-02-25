Beyonce performs 'XO' and 'Halo' as a tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant

"I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love", Beyonce continued The untimely death of Kobe had left the Hollywood and sports fraternity in sorrow. Many chose various platforms and unique ways to honour the lost star.

Earlier in January, the 38-year-old singer had shared a post dedicated to the late father-daughter duo and expressed how she misses him deeply.

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe," the caption read.